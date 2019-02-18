Singer Mmatema Moremi marries her beau
The bride wore red and we are not talking about the 1937 romantic American film with Joan Crawford in the lead.
Idols SA alumnus Mmatema Moremi had her fairy tale wedding on Saturday.
The Rhythm City actress walked down the aisle in a red wedding gown, with a magical long veil to complete her bold statement.
Moremi married her music producer beau Tshepo Gavu in her home village of Moletlane near Zebediela.
The groom looked just as fashion-forward in tailored mustard layers.
The star-studded guest-list included EFF leader Julius Malema and spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.
"I've always thought I knew what being loved was until I met Mr G," Moremi wrote on Instagram.
"I always thought I knew what being absolutely happy and complete was until I said 'I Do'."
"I am looking forward to loving you forever and exploring the most beautiful moments with you my husband. I love you and forever I will always
"I'm married to my best friend. I'm married to the man of my dreams. I married my hope that unleashes my progress."
The couple had a colourful Sepedi traditional wedding ceremony two weeks ago.
"I finally married the love of my life. I love you so much my beautiful queen," Gavu captioned on Instagram.