Singer Mmatema Moremi marries her beau

The bride wore red and we are not talking about the 1937 romantic American film with Joan Crawford in the lead.

Idols SA alumnus Mmatema Moremi had her fairy tale wedding on Saturday.

The Rhythm City actress walked down the aisle in a red wedding gown, with a magical long veil to complete her bold statement.

Moremi married her music producer beau Tshepo Gavu in her home village of Moletlane near Zebediela.

The groom looked just as fashion-forward in tailored mustard layers.

The star-studded guest-list included EFF leader Julius Malema and spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.