R&B star Tamia can't get enough of Mzansi
Canadian superstar Tamia simply cannot get enough of the love she always receives in Mzansi that she has returned to the country for the third time.
The R&B singer, renowned for hits such as So Into You and Still, will rock Pretoria tonight. She will perform at the Sun Arena before heading to Cape Town on tomorrow and Durban on Sunday.
Tamia, who arrived in SA with her team on Wednesday, has promised to take concert goers on a trip down memory lane.
"So far I have been here for a day and it's always amazing. It's really great seeing these faces again and the excitement of preparing for the show," Tamia told Sowetan yesterday.
"I love the people here because they are so loving. As an artist, you want to go where the love is.
"I definitely feel the love here. Not often do people dig deep into albums, and they know songs that weren't singles."
The last time the 43-year-old singer was in SA, she was with her husband of almost 20 years Grant Hill, a basketball legend. Among other tourism keypoints, they visited the Nelson Mandela Museum in Mthatha and Table Mountain.
"It was Grant's birthday last time and so we had 15,000 people sing happy birthday to him, he will never forget that. That was amazing for him," she recalled.
"I love checking out the restaurants in Johannesburg, all food is my favourite. That's a blessing and a curse I guess. Any type of stew I'm into it."
Tamia just released her seventh studio album Passion Like Fire.
"I called it Passion Like Fire because I'm still very much passionate about music. As passionate as I was with the first project, I am with this one. It's a fun and grown album.
"The thing that I'm still proud of in my career is that I'm still able to do what I love, which is perform, and continue to do the music that I love."
Newcomer Wandile Mbambeni is starting his career with a bang as the opening act for Tamia. The 24-year-old singer released his debut album Kwakumnandi last year and his duet Wanted & Loved with Shekhinah will be his next single.
"It's such a great opportunity for me and I'm so grateful. It's a dream come true and I can't believe I finally get to see her perform live," gushed Mbambeni.
Lady Zamar and Idols SA winner Paxton Fielies will also serve as supporting acts for the concert.