R&B star Tamia can't get enough of Mzansi

Canadian superstar Tamia simply cannot get enough of the love she always receives in Mzansi that she has returned to the country for the third time.

The R&B singer, renowned for hits such as So Into You and Still, will rock Pretoria tonight. She will perform at the Sun Arena before heading to Cape Town on tomorrow and Durban on Sunday.

Tamia, who arrived in SA with her team on Wednesday, has promised to take concert goers on a trip down memory lane.

"So far I have been here for a day and it's always amazing. It's really great seeing these faces again and the excitement of preparing for the show," Tamia told Sowetan yesterday.

"I love the people here because they are so loving. As an artist, you want to go where the love is.

"I definitely feel the love here. Not often do people dig deep into albums, and they know songs that weren't singles."

The last time the 43-year-old singer was in SA, she was with her husband of almost 20 years Grant Hill, a basketball legend. Among other tourism keypoints, they visited the Nelson Mandela Museum in Mthatha and Table Mountain.