WATCH | Babes Wodumo gets into hectic airport altercation: 'Don't f*ck with us'
Babes recorded the exchange in an Instagram Live session this week‚ which found its way onto Twitter on Tuesday evening.
The star apparently took the woman on and threatened to "f*ck her up" after she told Babes and a friend to keep quiet.
Several attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Babes' management were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.
WARNING: The following video contains strong language
In the video‚ Babes could be seen chasing after the unknown woman‚ while she confronted her about telling them to "shush" as if they were chickens.
She then launched into a full rant‚ swearing and telling the woman: "Don't f*ck with us".
Babes went on to hurl other insults at the woman‚ who tried to ignore the songstress and continued to make her way through the airport.