If your still don't know who TDK Macassette‚ aka Gqom Barbie‚ is well then you need to update your Twitter followers because you are clearly missing out.

The star‚ who has been compared to Babes Wodumo‚ said that she is different to all the other artists out there.

"The one thing I know for a fact is that I have a lot to offer and I am different. I don't take anything for granted. I find opportunities to be better to take my art higher and just win‚ I have no doubt that this industry will benefit from my effort‚" she told TshisaLIVE in a recent interview.

The KZN-born star found her way to fame after studying PR and making the right connections in the industry. Knowing the right people lead to being at the right places at the right time. After a while‚ TDK was not just "hanging out" in the studio‚ she was making music.