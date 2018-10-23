New mommy Kayise Ngqula enjoying motherhood

While snapshots of a heavily pregnant and glowing beauty Kayise Ngqula posing nude for a magazine cover broke the internet yesterday, Sowetan can reveal that she gave birth more than a month ago.

Ngqula posed for the cover of the November issue of Mamas & Papas at the end of August and has since given birth to a healthy baby boy.

Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, the Our Perfect Wedding (OPW) host couldn't contain her excitement about motherhood.

"Motherhood is fantastic. I think everyone knows that it's challenging, especially for first-time mothers because you juggle a lot. Also the baby is adjusting to being on the outside world," she gushed.

"I think it's the most fulfilling thing I've ever had to do and I'm really enjoying it. We are both on the road to recovery quite well. We are both healthy.

"The moment I laid my eyes on my child, because for nine months you wonder what will this person look like and be like, was a highlight.

"The moment I was able to hold him, kiss him and have all those feelings of motherhood come into play I think that was the most beautiful moment for me."

Ngqula said baring it all for the photoshoot in the parenting glossy was nothing short of liberating.

"Posing for that cover was very enlightening. It has channelled a strength I never knew I had because pregnancy is a time when mothers don't feel so great at times," she said.

"I suppose you feel like your power has been taken away from you because everything has changed. I felt quite the contrary, I felt powerful and beautiful. When Mamas & Papas proposed that we do it that way to express to other moms that it's a beautiful time, I was on board."

Ngqula is currently enjoying her time with her baby boy and has been on maternity leave, while actress Nomsa Buthelezi fills in for her on OPW. She said she was nervous to return back to the Mzansi Magic wedding show.