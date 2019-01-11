Can we talk about the flame that is Zizo Beda?

Zizo Beda is proof that slow and steady with a whole lot of determination wins the race.

The TV and radio personality, who gave birth to her son in 2016 has never shied away from her love/hate relationship with her weight.

Zizo has always been vocal about her stand against body shaming and the pressure women were put under to look a certain.

She herself has faced such pressure and knows first hand how hurtful being judged can be.