Can we talk about the flame that is Zizo Beda?

By Karishma Thakurdin - 11 January 2019 - 11:20
Zizo Beda is #goals.
Image: Instagram/Zizo Beda

Zizo Beda is proof that slow and steady with a whole lot of determination wins the race. 

The TV and radio personality, who gave birth to her son in 2016 has never shied away from her love/hate relationship with her weight. 

Zizo has always been vocal about her stand against body shaming and the pressure women were put under to look a certain. 

She herself has faced such pressure and knows first hand how hurtful being judged can be. 

"Getting to where you want to get to physically takes sheer discipline and hard work! But beyond that I just have to share that we need to start speaking more about who we are as people rather than what we look like. My positive traits as a person haven’t changed regardless of whatever size I was at any particular time," she said at the time. 

Fast forward to 2019, and Zizo is killing the game! 

So along with a new year comes 12 months to bag those goals.

Let's use this flaming mama as inspiration.   

