Our other cultural reps

Other South Africans who have made our heritage a celebration worldwide:

Laduma Ngxokolo of Maxhosa clothing range, has seen his Xhosa beadwork and knitwear designs gracing the catwalks of Europe.

From Kwadwesi township just outside Port Elizabeth, Ngxokolo first started making clothes for boys using mohair and wool who were to embark on the Xhosa circumcision journey.

He has since designed for Chivas Regal, won the 2016 Design Indaba most beautiful object in South Africa. Even ZARA were so "inspired" by his bright designs that they copied it for their sock range. The designer has taken legal action against the international brand for copyright infringement.

Siwa Mgoboza has taken shweshwe to new heights with his own transformed textiles of the print. Originally worn by Germans and adopted by Africans, Mgoboza, from Cape Town, has taken his renewed version and exhibited it all over the world. His work is a mix of shweshwe cloth, photography, sculpture and textile work, which he calls Africadian dimension.

Sjava and Ladysmith Black Mambazo: These internationally recognised musicians have never compromised on who they are and are very proud of their language and the attire they wear on the world stage.

Rodney Ramagalela: The soccer player proudly conducts his interviews in his mother tongue, Tshivenda. He says more than it being pride - he does it so his blind father who listens to soccer on the radio can hear him.

Nathi Mankayi: The muso has also taken a stance to speak only isiXhosa - in his music, interviews and anything else because he is extremely proud of his heritage.