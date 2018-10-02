Throwback hairdos

To commemorate Heritage Month and celebrate the sheer glamour of our African heritage, Darling stylist Jimmy Shibambu put together a tutorial showing how to create three traditional hairstyles that are making a major comeback in this century.

Threaded hair

Hair threading has always been an integral part of African beauty, especially in West Africa.

It is both fashionable and protective and has been worn for ages.

In this hairstyle, a smooth black thread is wrapped around parted hair from the roots to the ends.

To create this style:

Wash your hair with good shampoo and conditioner.

Moisturise your hair very well using oils such as Olive Miracle Anti Breakage Creme.

Comb your hair to de-tangle and part into sections starting from the back.

Take a strand of braid and braid/plait together with your hair up to where your hair ends.

Take another strand braid and wrap it around the braid right up to the end.

Secure your locks by burning the end using a lighter.

Style your hair as desired.

The Zulu topknot