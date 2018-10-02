Throwback hairdos
To commemorate Heritage Month and celebrate the sheer glamour of our African heritage, Darling stylist Jimmy Shibambu put together a tutorial showing how to create three traditional hairstyles that are making a major comeback in this century.
Threaded hair
Hair threading has always been an integral part of African beauty, especially in West Africa.
It is both fashionable and protective and has been worn for ages.
In this hairstyle, a smooth black thread is wrapped around parted hair from the roots to the ends.
To create this style:
- Wash your hair with good shampoo and conditioner.
- Moisturise your hair very well using oils such as Olive Miracle Anti Breakage Creme.
- Comb your hair to de-tangle and part into sections starting from the back.
- Take a strand of braid and braid/plait together with your hair up to where your hair ends.
- Take another strand braid and wrap it around the braid right up to the end.
- Secure your locks by burning the end using a lighter.
- Style your hair as desired.
The Zulu topknot
The iconic hairstyles of 19th century Zulu women have evolved into intricate headdresses now worn by many South Africans.
For this look, hair is gathered into a topknot and stretched into sections, separated by ties.
To create this style:
- Start by washing the hair with a conditioning shampoo.
- Follow this with a deep conditioning treatment to moisturise the hair.
- Rinse out the conditioner and gently towel dry the hair.
- Using a wide-tooth comb, comb and dry the hair on medium heat.
- Tie the hair into a ponytail at the crown, leaving a small section free in the front.
- Attach a braid to the ponytail and tease the hairpiece to create volume.
- With a brush, carefully create a bun. Secure this with wool before you make a second bun on top of the first one, again securing with wool. Repeat this until you have made all four buns.
- Now take the section you left out in the front and pin it back.
- Finish the look off with a little shine spray.
Amasunzu
Traditionally worn by Rwandan men and unmarried women until about 100 years ago.
To create this style:
- Wash hair with shampoo.
- Prepare the hair with Mist Nourishing Water and TCB Bone Strait.
- Then apply Mega Growth Anti-Breakage Strengthener Creme.
- Use your hands to mould the hair into shape and secure it with a classic French braiding.
- Finally, to add the last, most magical touch, use a classic stitching technique to weave a golden thread throughout the hair.