Heritage Day blurs our differences

The nation marked Heritage Day on Monday, a day meant to celebrate that which makes us proud of who we are and our roots - diverse and yet united as South Africans.

The day has its origin as Shaka Day, celebrated mainly if not exclusively, by those in the then KwaZulu homeland and only for Zulus.

However, in the post-1994 democratic era it has evolved, pretty much by design, into an all-embracing holiday, supposedly engraving one nationhood of the many diverse strands that eventually work themselves into the greater tapestry that is SA.

But, is the day serving the purpose envisaged by the founding fathers of our democracy when they selected the holidays that would forge a nation out of peoples - of all races - brutalised by centuries of colonial rule and apartheid?

"No" would be the answer many would proffer, especially over the past few months when several incidents of racism have cast doubt on the notion of a common nationhood across racial division.

We have had no illusions that SA's would be an easy stroll down the avenue of nation building, given the history of this land.