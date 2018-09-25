David Mabuza wants war heroes to be honoured

Acting President David Mabuza has appealed for the heroics of those who fought in the SA wars to be remembered.

Mabuza was speaking at Heritage Day celebrations in Kokstad in KwaZulu- Natal on Monday in an address which also called for unity.

Mabuza is the acting president while President Cyril Ramaphosa is abroad.

"Some perished at the sinking of the SS Mendi for example. Their remit was to fight for our dignity, to plead for humanity and to communicate our sage commitment to a common humanity. Their efforts, rebuffed as they were, remain lodestars to our common humanity," Mabuza said.

"But we remember too the bloodshed between the British and the Afrikaners on these very shores.

"We must remember that they too counted the descendants of the Dutch, the French, the British settlers, the fortune hunters, the gold-diggers and the cane cutters who came here either to seek wealth out of the richness of our land or as indentured labourers."