Actor and radio host Simphiwe "Bob90" Nxumalo is hoping to challenge stereotypes about albinism with his new role as Simon on Uzalo.

Nxumalo‚ who was born with albinism has been making serious moves on the theatre scene and recently joined the cast of the popular SABC1 soapie alongside actresses Keketso Semoko and Owethu Zulu.

Their story will revolve around the stigmas associated with the condition‚ including the selling of body parts which are believed by some to possess magical powers that can bring good luck.

Nxumalo said that after traveling the world he felt it was time for him to step up and play a role that had the potential to change society's thinking.