Onicca Moloi on the go with multiple projects

It has been more than a month since Onicca Moloi controversially quit her job via Facebook as Limpopo MEC for sports, arts & culture and the thing she misses the most is being driven while sitting at the back of the car catching up on her school work, her projects and family.

The 38-year-old mother of four has since moved on and focused on re-establishing her events company, which she put on the back burner after she became a member of the provincial legislature (MPL) in 2014.

Moloi said she was now going to focus full-time on her career as a chef, writing her cook book, her Thalita Koum Girls Network Foundation and on the two qualifications she is studying for. Moloi is reading for an honours degree in politics through Unisa and a postgraduate diploma in leadership and governance through Wits University.

"The other things that I miss about being an MEC are my protectors because we had developed a relationship and they had become a part of my family. I miss making long calls to my grandmother. I had more time to work on my laptop, write and do research. That is not happening now because I have to drive myself," she said.