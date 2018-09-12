Onicca Moloi on the go with multiple projects
It has been more than a month since Onicca Moloi controversially quit her job via Facebook as Limpopo MEC for sports, arts & culture and the thing she misses the most is being driven while sitting at the back of the car catching up on her school work, her projects and family.
The 38-year-old mother of four has since moved on and focused on re-establishing her events company, which she put on the back burner after she became a member of the provincial legislature (MPL) in 2014.
Moloi said she was now going to focus full-time on her career as a chef, writing her cook book, her Thalita Koum Girls Network Foundation and on the two qualifications she is studying for. Moloi is reading for an honours degree in politics through Unisa and a postgraduate diploma in leadership and governance through Wits University.
"The other things that I miss about being an MEC are my protectors because we had developed a relationship and they had become a part of my family. I miss making long calls to my grandmother. I had more time to work on my laptop, write and do research. That is not happening now because I have to drive myself," she said.
Moloi said she is in a happy place as she has more time to spend with her family and to focus on helping other people through her foundation.
"I don't have to be an MEC to be a servant of the people and I don't need the blue lights to serve people."
She said since the establishment of her foundation, they have managed to build one house for a destitute family and assisted 38 students with bursaries in 2017.
"We are busy rolling out programmes that will make changes in society. We are now focused on high school and university dropouts by linking them with opportunities.
"The foundation, through relevant stakeholders, is also focusing on helping young women who are struggling with depression. I have started a journey of educating people about living a healthy lifestyle."
Apart from running her own NGO, she is also part of the 1 Million School Shoes campaign, which donates school shoes to previously disadvantaged pupils in schools across the country.
Moloi said she has no plans to quit as an MPL. "I'm still an ANC member in good standing and I will be helping the party in the elections unit for the upcoming 2019 elections.
"My children and my five-month-old grandson give me a reason to keep going."