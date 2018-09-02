Zola 7 back with new telly show

Popular TV star and musician Zola 7 is set to make a major comeback to the small screen.

Sunday World can reveal that the Umdlwembe hitmaker has signed with DStv's new channel Moja Love to revive his old Zola 7 show whose sole purpose was to help young people realise their dreams.

This time Zola 7, real name Bonginkosi Dlamini, will host a show called Hope With Zola and like he did with the SABC1 show in the past, he is expected to help the needy.

Among the hot issues said to be tackled by Zola in his first season of the show includes youth unemployment, housing, community libraries and many other poverty alleviation interventions.

Sunday World understands that in his first episode, he will help a community in Gauteng build its first ever library to help instil a culture of reading and learning.

Zola confirmed that the show was in the pipeline.