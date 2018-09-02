Fifi reinvents herself in new hits

After all the contractual disputes and high court drama, hip-hop star Fifi Cooper is finally free.

Born Refilwe Mooketsi, Fifi hogged headlines last year after Ambitiouz Records interdicted her from performing the songs she released under the company.

After Julius Malema offered to help her, Ambitiouz decided that the matter be settled out of court. The rapper had to drop the case she had opened against her former company in exchange for her freedom. Though she can perform her songs now, Ambitiouz still owns the copyright.

"I believed there is no way I cannot perform my songs. They are my work. Though I did not have money, I believed that something will happen. I did not see being helped by Julius but it happened."

Cooper, who is happy that the sad chapter has been closed, is back in the game with her second album Take Me Back. The 21-track album was officially released last week under her label MoCooper Records.

It comes two years after she left Ambitiouz. Now that she calls the shots, Cooper is able to work with all musicians she wanted to work with like Zola 7, Nomuzi Mabena, and vocalist Thabsie. She says this time she is controlling everything - from beats to producers.

The pint-sized musician started working on the album two years ago and she recorded about 40 songs. "This time I wanted to challenge myself because there are different sounds in the album.

"There is a Tswana traditional track and I have catered for trap fans with a trap song. I also have a gospel song. I always fuse whatever that is happening with who I am. That is what I did in this album."

Cooper feels that her second offering is balanced and exposes her maturity as a songwriter and vocalist. She says in the album, she raps in all songs and also sings. According to the star, the songs speak about love and people who love her.