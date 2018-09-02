Yanga Sebetwa: Idols' last 16 wonder kid to release gospel album

The youngest contestant in season 14 of the Idols, Yanga Sebetwa, is ready to break into the music industry as she awaits the release of her debut gospel album Siphelelo Sam.

Sebetwa, 17, hails from Delft outside Cape Town. Ironically, her home is just 12 minutes away from the neighbourhood of last season's winner and youngest Idol, Paxton Fielies.

"I was motivated by Khaya Mthethwa who I look up to, and my gift from God," she said.

Drawing inspiration from Mthethwa, who won season eight of the talent identification show, Sebetwa said her upcoming album was also dominated by gospel.

"The genre is gospel mixed with jazz and pop music.

Her first impression caught the eye and bagged herself four yeses from the judges.

She will be performing live at State Theatre in Pretoria for the female only Idols SA top 16 this evening.