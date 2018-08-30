Wuz Dat is a trap rap paradise with some serious Cardi B vibes where Boity lays bars on bars as she goes in hard.

Here are just five lines that got us all messed up. You know‚ in case yáll want to stick the lyrics up as your WhatsApp status.

"Black woman‚ white man money‚ getting back the land" Translation: she's getting those coins!

"Looks like there's a demon in my shoes." She is not here to play‚ guys.

"That boy's as ugly as my past" Some times you just need to swerve.

"You selling your soul for some Louis‚ and half of your crew is some rats" That Louis V life is not easy‚ mchana.

"Turning foreigners to citizen because in my garage is immigrants" Who wants a ride?

The song also features Nasty C‚ who contributed his verse from his performance for music streaming service Tidal.

Fans will be able to get their hands on the single from Friday but it's already made an impact on the streets

Cava: