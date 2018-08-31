Rapper Kwesta a force to be reckoned with

This is rapper Kwesta's world, we just happen to be living in it.

Real name Senzo Vilakazi, the 30-year-old rocks up at our newsroom, in Parktown, on a busy Wednesday afternoon 15 minutes ahead of his scheduled Time Out interview.

I'm unable to immediately attend to him as I'm in a meeting. But his team puts me at ease when they tell me via text that they don't mind waiting: "We are in the car chilling."

Not that it helps much. I'm in a panic with the thought of making one of the biggest stars of our generation wait.

But when I meet him, he's cool and laid back. He leans in for a bro hug and introduces himself as Senzo.

The multi-award-winning rapper has reached that peak in his career where he's a force of nature. He hasn't released new music in almost a year, yet remains the name on everyone's lips. He last dropped his smash hit Spirit with American rapper Wale in October.

"Not that I knew this would happen or Kwesta would be this big, but it was the point of all the sleepless nights or whatever it took to get here," he says.

"I think I have accomplished something that I set out to do. But I don't think I have arrived. I think the day I think I've arrived is the day I will stop. The journey is still long."

In November, Spirit will compete at the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards with other local hits such as Club Controller, Omunye, Inde, and Midnight Starring.

Later next month, Kwesta is planning to stage his most fulfilling period this year with his ambitious three-day music festival Spring Break.