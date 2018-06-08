Idols SA judge and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo is taking action after he was the target of a racist tweet earlier this week‚ despite claims that the account holder's account was hacked.

The tweet‚ which used the K-word to address Somizi‚ caused widespread outrage on the social media platform. It was issued from an account in the name of Lia Meyer‚ a student at the University of Pretoria.

The tweet was deleted within minutes. Lia apologised and claimed her account had been hacked.

Somizi told TshisaLIVE he was determined to take action.

"I am speaking to lawyers right now and they will advise on what steps I need to take. I am not letting this one slide."

He added: "With regards to her claiming the account had been hacked‚ until [it is] proven … which we will also go deeper into investigating‚ I’m not letting it go. I am carrying on with the charges."

Somizi said he wanted to teach racists there was no place for them in society and that no form of racism could be tolerated.