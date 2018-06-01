LTDWSomizi: His ancestors get champagne & his friends deserve guaped men!
You know you have a life long friend when they know the kind of man you deserve. So when Somizi was speaking about the kind of guy who deserves Khanyi Mbau‚ viewers were nodding their heads in agreement.
The queen of bling and SomG have been friends for a while now and he insisted that Khanyi's future bae needs to be guaped otherwise there's no place for him.
Fans of both agreed!
SomGaga aint never lie 😂🙌🏾 Khanyi deserves MONEY, honey #LTDWSomizi— Sibusisiwe Nyanda (@SibuNyanda) May 31, 2018
😂😂 are khanyi ha deserve motho wa "baby ke emetse gig" #LTDWSomizi— Mamello Mokoena (@melo_mamikie) May 31, 2018
Also‚ we still can't get over how Somizi's ancestors get champagne instead of traditional beer. These levels just don't stop!
Guys we've been doing it wrong, we've been giving our ancestors umcomoti. We need to give champagne to change the levels of blessings #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/BUPJfxYwZD— missMary (@ThatSamboGirl) May 31, 2018
Somizi ofa badimo champagne😂😂, bathong rona we still outdated on the traditional beer.#LTDWSomizi— Mamello Mokoena (@melo_mamikie) May 31, 2018
I'm gonna make it one day very soon and my ancestors will drink champagne with me.#LTDWSomizi— Bae womphakathi💅🏾 (@MalkiaMpho) June 28, 2017
Somizi's ancestors drink champagne😂Bathong! #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/NyXVsj3Ptm— Nkosinathi Mahlaba🎈 (@NathiMahlaba) May 31, 2018
