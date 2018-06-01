Lifestyle

LTDWSomizi: His ancestors get champagne & his friends deserve guaped men!

By Chrizelda Kekana - 01 June 2018 - 10:41
Image: Steve Tanchel

You know you have a life long friend when they know the kind of man you deserve. So when Somizi was speaking about the kind of guy who deserves Khanyi Mbau‚ viewers were nodding their heads in agreement.

The queen of bling and SomG have been friends for a while now and he insisted that Khanyi's future bae needs to be guaped otherwise there's no place for him.

Fans of both agreed!

Also‚ we still can't get over how Somizi's ancestors get champagne instead of traditional beer. These levels just don't stop!

Ya neh?

