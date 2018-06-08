After two months of being engaged Somizi and Mohale have decided to release never-seen-before footage of the actual moment Somgaga got down on one knee.

Somizi had fans reaching for tissues on Thursday night when he featured the special moment on his reality show‚ Living The Dream With Somizi.

Even though Somgaga pulled out all the stops and spared no cost in making sure his man felt super special‚ it was Mohale's reaction that tugged at heart strings.

On the emotional video Somizi and Mohale could be seen enjoying champagne on the Love Lock Bridge in Paris‚ when Mohale turned around to find his man on one knee.

Mohale completely broke down and sobbed‚ before he blurted out YES!

Fam‚ this is just too beautiful.