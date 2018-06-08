Lady Zamar toasts being the best

Singer working on a film to tell her life story, her own way.

Lady Zamar scored her own victory and historic moment at last weekend's SA Music Awards (Samas).

She became the first female in the last 10 years to win the Best Dance Music Award.

In an industry dominated by men, this is no mean feat.

"This award is very special to me," she tells me.

Born Yamikan Janet Banda, the songstress walked in the footsteps of the late Lebo Mathosa to scoop the accolade, which also happens to be her first Sama.

She takes some time to chat to me in between her busy day.

"You think of the biggest dance songs and a male name featuring a female comes to mind, so it's beautiful to know that the industry acknowledged my album which only has female features."

Women empowerment is close to her as she finds joy in the support she has received from various females in the industry including the likes of Zodwa Wabantu, Nomuzi Mabena and Nadia Nakai.