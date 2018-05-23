Somizi now first African man named ambassador for woman's make-up brand

Somizi Mhlongo's legendary face has bagged him a lucrative make-up deal.

Mhlongo has become the first African man to be a brand ambassador for women's make-up, Black Opal announced yesterday.

Head of marketing and PR at Black Opal, Busi Xaba, confirmed their partnership with Mhlongo. She said they chose Mhlongo because they wanted to demonstrate that make-up can be worn by anyone, whether you were a guy or girl, "as long as you have fire".

"We chose Somizi because he is confident and lively. He is comfortable with himself and also comfortable with wearing make-up," Xaba said.

The television and radio personality said the company approached him because they saw something special in him. He said he was chosen because he wore make-up daily.

"I guess they knew exactly what they wanted because I always have my own make-up artist wherever I go.

Many people have been commenting on social network about my make-up, including women.

"I am excited because this move will take both brands to another level. I will introduce them to my fans who did not know the cosmetic company and they will do the same for me. All in all, I am excited and cannot wait to see the posters and banners."