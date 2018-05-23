Somizi now first African man named ambassador for woman's make-up brand
Somizi Mhlongo's legendary face has bagged him a lucrative make-up deal.
Mhlongo has become the first African man to be a brand ambassador for women's make-up, Black Opal announced yesterday.
Head of marketing and PR at Black Opal, Busi Xaba, confirmed their partnership with Mhlongo. She said they chose Mhlongo because they wanted to demonstrate that make-up can be worn by anyone, whether you were a guy or girl, "as long as you have fire".
"We chose Somizi because he is confident and lively. He is comfortable with himself and also comfortable with wearing make-up," Xaba said.
The television and radio personality said the company approached him because they saw something special in him. He said he was chosen because he wore make-up daily.
"I guess they knew exactly what they wanted because I always have my own make-up artist wherever I go.
Many people have been commenting on social network about my make-up, including women.
"I am excited because this move will take both brands to another level. I will introduce them to my fans who did not know the cosmetic company and they will do the same for me. All in all, I am excited and cannot wait to see the posters and banners."
Mhlongo told Sowetan his latest achievement was worth every pain he has suffered in life, the tears he shed, and the poverty he experienced.
"I have survived when I thought I was going to die. This achievement just proves that God always had a plan about my life.
"This proves that I was born to stand out in a crowd. I
always do extraordinary things. Take my dance DVD that went double platinum, my book did wonders, and look at the energy that I brought to Idols SA," Mhlongo said.
He said being the face of Black Opal would afford him an opportunity to advance his social responsibility programmes.
For the past few years, Mhlongo has been buying matric dance dresses for girls from disadvantaged backgrounds.
"Being a face of a cosmetics company will give me a chance to bring a smile to their faces."
Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) activist and co-founder of the gay-friendly Feathers Awards, Thami Kotlolo, said: "The LGBTI is excited about
Mhlongo's achievement.
"It is groundbreaking, if you take into consideration that cosmetics are huge within the LGBTI community.
"This is a great platform, thinking that in South Africa we are still a bit homophobic."
Student Shoki Ledwaba said: "I think I know more about make-up than him. He needs to focus on pushing the brand; he is a public figure."
702 radio presenter Nonn Botha said: "I am happy for him. I don't have a problem that he is a face of a women's cosmetics company. I also have a male make-up artist. Since we have men who are make-up artists, it is high time we have [male] brand ambassadors."
He will co-host the event with radio presenter Dineo Ranaka and comedian Mpho "Pops" Modikoane.
The 24th Samas takes place at Sun City Convention Centre in North West on June 2.
Gushed Mhlongo: "I am excited to host the Samas for the third time. I thought last year I enjoyed and it was the last time. But it just shows that if you are good at what you do, people will also ask for more.
"I am looking forward to the event. My outfits are ready, and I'm going to be dressed by both young and established designers. I will wear six to eight outfits on the day."