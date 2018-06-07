Stream Being Bonang and 8 other addictive reality series on Showmax
These local reality shows make for the ultimate guilty-pleasure binge session
We just can't get enough of homegrown reality shows, which show us what it’s like to live with outrageous wealth, fame and fortune, and give us a glimpse of the everyday realities of being a South African A-lister.
1. Being Bonang, season 1
Have you ever wondered what life is like for the self-proclaimed queen of media? Find out what it's really like to be Bonang. "Champagne, darling!"
2. Becoming Mrs Jones
Find out what it's like marrying like Minnie Dlamini. In this three-part reality series, the blushing bride gives us a not-to-be-missed glimpse into her private life as she prepares for the event of a lifetime.
3. Living the Dream with Somizi, season 1
Watch Somizi living his dream in all its "fabulosity", blood, sweat and bling.
Speaking of Somizi, have you seen him getting burned in the Comedy Central Roast of Somizi? Featuring scorching burns and the coldest shade from dark horse Joanne Joseph, cuttingly cruel Skhumba, and more of your favourite SA celebrities, the uncut, uncensored Roast of Somizi is ready to be streamed on Showmax.
4. Dineo's Diary, seasons 1, 2, 4 and 5
Dineo's Diary takes us on a journey with Dineo Ranaka as she pursues her dream of becoming a media mogul. She also has to balance motherhood, her career and family.
5. Rich Kids, seasons 1 and 2
Ever wondered how the rich live? This fascinating series takes you behind the high walls of the fabulously wealthy, how they go through life and the toys they own.
6. Diski Divas, seasons 1 to 3
The divas are back for a third sizzling season of behind-the-scenes football lifestyle, drama and sexiness, including three new women who join the footballers' wives club!
7. Mandla & Lexi
The winner of Big Brother Mzansi season 1, Mandla Hlatshwayo, returns to the screens alongside his girlfriend, Lexi van Niekerk, for their hit reality show Mandla and Lexi.
8. Wedding Bashers, season 1
In this exciting wedding reality show, South African couples stand a chance of winning big. Which couple has what it takes to create the perfect day? Season 2 starts on DStv in October, so you've got plenty of time to stream season 1.
9. My Kitchen Rules SA, season 1
It's heating up in the kitchen as South African amateur cooks invite viewers and judges into their homes and compete for a cash prize. With Season 2 of My Kitchen Rules SA airing on M-Net every Sunday, now's your chance to catch all the action from Season 1.
These series are all available to stream or download on Showmax.
This article was paid for by Showmax.