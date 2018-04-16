Generations: The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka was‚ like a lot of Mzansi‚ left spitting mad after a documentary on Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s life was recently screened.

The tell-all documentary‚Winnie‚ premiered at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival last year and was aired on local screens last week ahead of Ma Winnie’s funeral.

Among one of the most explosive moments in the documentary is when Winnie speaks about being hauled in front of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in the 1990s. It was here that Desmond Tutu called on her to apologise for her alleged part in the disappearance and murder of “apartheid police spies“. Ma Winnie’s reaction to this had many people’s blood boiling and claiming Tutu had let the mother of the nation down.

Manaka was one of those left shocked by the documentary and she took to social media to vent her frustration and demand answers from the religious leader.

Sharing the clip‚ Manaka wrote: “Let the truth be told. Tutu‚ why? ANC‚ why?“

She added that she had always believed Ma Winnie and said she was “just glad the truth is finally coming out.”