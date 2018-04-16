Fresh after coming back from a vaycay with bae in Bali that already has us green with envy‚ Thando Thabethe packed her bags and headed to the Revolve Festival in America.

So‚ what the hell is the Revolve Festival? Well‚ it’s been described as one of the best parties that goes on at the same time as Coachella‚ the music festival that draws an impressive celeb crowd.

The theory that you go to a day party (Revolve) and then at some point make your way to Coachella. But Revolve has become so impressive‚ many people say it’s worthy of its own festival weekend with 2018’s line-up including Snoop Dog‚ Kiiara and Saweetie.

Our gal Thando Thabethe is in the US of A and‚ hot damn‚ she is bringing fire as she posts about her adventures.