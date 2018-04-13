South Africa

Mandela and Madikizela families to escort Winnie's coffin home

By STAFF WRITER - 13 April 2018 - 07:59
Mandela and Madikizela families to escort Winnie's coffin home.
Mandela and Madikizela families to escort Winnie's coffin home.
Image: Gallo Images/ City Press/ Leon Sadiki

The family of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela are inviting the public to form a guard of honour for her on Friday afternoon‚ when her body makes its way from the Kupane Funeral Parlour to her home in Orlando West‚ Soweto.

The expected time of departure from the funeral parlour is 2pm‚ starting at Sofasonke Street‚ a spokesman for the Mandela family said.

The funeral vehicles will stop at the bottom of Maseli Street from where men from Mandela family will conduct traditional rituals before offloading the casket from the vehicle.

The casket will then be carried by the male grandchildren who will be followed by the men from the Mandela and Madikizela families.

The casket bearers and family members will then slowly proceed into the home.

The Mandela family shared that they "are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support since they announced the death of their mother".

The life of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was celebrated at her official memorial on April 11 2018 at Orlando stadium in Soweto. The struggle icon died on April 2 2018.

IN FULL: Mandla Mandela's tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela delivered by Mandla Mandela‚ the ANC MP and chief‚ at the ANC memorial ceremony
News
3 days ago

Guns confiscated after shots fired near Winnie Madikizela-Mandela home

Police have confiscated firearms carried by three people after gunshots were fired near to the home of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
News
3 days ago

Police warn funeral-goers not to fire guns in air at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela service on Saturday

A 19-gun salute will mark the final farewell for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Fourways on Saturday.
News
1 day ago

Rapturous welcome for Zuma at Madikizela-Mandela memorial

Former president Jacob Zuma brought ANC struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's memorial service in Durban to a standstill.
News
7 hours ago

Ramaphosa hits out at Winnie critics

President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned those who criticise Winnie Madikizela-Mandela “even in death”.
News
2 days ago

Tutu visits Madikizela-Mandela's family in Soweto

Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah travelled to Gauteng today to convey their condolences to the family of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
News
22 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Zuma’s case postponed to 8 June
‘She was a champion of justice’ President Cyril Ramaphosa pays tribute to ...
X