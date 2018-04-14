South Africa

Grandson and great-granddaughter pay tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

By Qaanitah Hunter - 14 April 2018 - 11:47
Image: Getty Images

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was a woman who dared to survive and that’s what made her the hero she became.

This was the heartfelt tribute rendered at her funeral on Saturday by her grandchild‚ Zondwa Mandela.

He described her has a hero of the people and a product of the people.

Zondwa Mandela listed all the qualities of the Mother of the Nation.

“When we tell the story of Nomzamo Madikizela-Mandela‚ we have to remind children that to be a hero you have to only be yourself‚” he said.

Zondwa Mandela thanked mourners for the support given to his family in their time of grief.

His tribute was preceded by Madikizela-Mandela’s great-granddaughter Swati Dlamini-Mandela who read out her obituary.

She affectionately referred to the struggle icon as “big mummy” as she read out Madikizela-Mandela’s life story that ended on April 2 2018.

The anti-apartheid activist will be laid to rest on Saturday. 

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s daughter spoke fondly of her mother at her funeral in the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on April 14 2018.

