Today's political leaders not fit even to tie Mama Winnie's shoelaces

The goal of all life is death, said Sigmund Freud. Indeed, the process of dying begins the moment we are born.

What is important is what we do with the fleeting gift of life. These weighty questions are worth pondering as the country mourns the passing of Struggle icon, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Dealt a bad hand by the cruel apartheid regime at the prime of her life, Mama Winnie did not choose the easy way out but chose instead to fight the system with all her might.

The more they persecuted her, the harder she resisted.

She must be smiling from the heavens as her heroism was replayed over the past two weeks since her death.

The cacophony of those who would rather tarnish her memory without interrogating what it felt like to walk in her shoes has been muted by her undoubted indomitable spirit.

South Africans have given her a fitting farewell even as politicians disgraced themselves trying to score political points on her grave.

The failure by Free State to build her a museum at her old house in Brandfort where she was banished must rank as the height of hypocrisy by her political party, the ANC.

The same people who failed to build the museum in her honour, notably the former premier of that province, Ace Magashule - now secretary-general of the ANC - , saw nothing wrong in rushing to her house to pay their respects.

Magashule was brave enough to tell the cameras that he was not ashamed that the museum was yet to be built 11 years since it was planned. This is the man who only a week before Mama Winnie's death, saw nothing wrong in spending R20-million on his farewell as premier.