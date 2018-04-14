'Praising her now shows what hypocrites you are' - Zenani takes aim at those who vilified Winnie

The late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's daughter Zenani did not mince her words as she spoke during her mother's funeral's service at Orlando Stadium.

In the fearless spirit of her late mother, Zenani took on those who had recently started singing her mother's praises after years of 'sitting on the truth' when lies were peddled about her.

“Why had they sat on the truth and waited until my mother’s death to tell it?” she asked.

"I think their actions are actions of extreme cruelty because they robbed my mother of her rightful legacy during her lifetime”.

“It is little comfort to us that they have come out now."