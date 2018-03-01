Pearl Monama unfazed by backlash over her Generations character

Actress Pearl Monama has had her fair share of backlash for her role as Sphesihle 'Sphe' Cele but says that she has learnt to shrug off the hate her character sometimes gets.

Sphe might be one of the most popular characters on the show but her transition from a shy and unassuming young girl to a rebel has got people talking.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE‚ Pearl said it has been a challenge to transition with the character.

"I have really enjoyed my role on the show so far but the most challenging part has been moving with her through her different situations. When she started she was humble and respectful. Now she is something else. She backchats her parents and fights with her in-laws. Her character gets backlash but I have learnt to understand that there is a difference between the character and me."