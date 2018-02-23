Mfundi Vundla to produce historical Xhosa drama

Entertainment

Generations creator Mfundi Vundla has confirmed to TshisaLIVE that he is currently writing a historical Xhosa drama to be aired on M-Net.

The award-winning producer was recently approached by the broadcaster to create a pre-colonial drama. He chose to craft the series around the book House of Phalo by South African writer J. B. Peires.

The book tells the story of the rise of the 18th century Xhosa kingdom under Phalo and their way of life prior to colonialism.

Mfundi told TshisaLIVE he was struck by the strong message the book told of African independence and growth and he wanted to translate this on screen.

"I want to tell a story before conquest. To show that Africa existed long before the white man arrived. That the white man was the one who was seen as uncivilised. I want to show that Africa before colonisation was a place of beauty and industry. More than that‚ I want Africans to know that our history started before the white man and before oppression."

He said that a lot of African history had been erased over the years and it was important to tell stories that Africans can be proud of.

"There is so much content produced and this is so different to all of those. It is not about competing. It is about educating."

Mfundi previously worked on a Xhosa and English theatre drama‚ Winnie the Opera‚ but said he did not see it as a Xhosa production.

"I think these are two very different projects. It is about Xhosa people but also about Africa. It is the same reason that I am a Xhosa-speaking man but I prefer not to identify with any group. I don't think tribalism helps anything."

