Maluleka enters last chance saloon
Succumb or succeed. That unbending warning was issued yesterday by no-nonsense Gauteng boxing trainer Bernie Pailman to his charge Sydney "Skeleton" Maluleka, who has been thrown a lifeline.
Promoter Rodney Berman has matched Maluleka with Lerato "Lights Out" Dlamini for the vacant WBC international featherweight title. The bout between the veteran of 25 fights and 11-fight novice Dlamini will take place at Emperors Palace on April 8.
Maluleka, who has been around since 2004, has held the SA and IBF Continental Africa belts. Were it not for his wayward life, the talented boxer from Giyani would have achieved a lot more.
Losing to six-fight novice Azinga "Golden Boy" Fuzile in October was a clear indicator that Maluleka had reached a cul-de-sac. This view is shared by Pailman.
"This is the big one for Sydney and it could well be his last. Yes, he has won the SA and IBF continental Africa titles before but this is a do or die. Sydney must be like a vulture going for a rat. That is how hungry he must be otherwise he must just call it quits if he cannot beat Dlamini."
Maluleka, 35, who has 17 wins against eight losses, replaced Rofhiwa "War Child" Maemu in this bout against a fighter 10 years his junior.
The boxing match promises fireworks, with bosom friends Pailman and Colin Nathan in opposite corners.
Dlamini, from Free State, packs a mean punch which has left six of his 10 victims gasping for air.
