Maluleka enters last chance saloon

Succumb or succeed. That unbending warning was issued yesterday by no-nonsense Gauteng boxing trainer Bernie Pailman to his charge Sydney "Skeleton" Maluleka, who has been thrown a lifeline.

Promoter Rodney Berman has matched Maluleka with Lerato "Lights Out" Dlamini for the vacant WBC international featherweight title. The bout between the veteran of 25 fights and 11-fight novice Dlamini will take place at Emperors Palace on April 8.

Maluleka, who has been around since 2004, has held the SA and IBF Continental Africa belts. Were it not for his wayward life, the talented boxer from Giyani would have achieved a lot more.

Losing to six-fight novice Azinga "Golden Boy" Fuzile in October was a clear indicator that Maluleka had reached a cul-de-sac. This view is shared by Pailman.