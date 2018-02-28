I'm not Namhla's replacement - Generations newcomer Nicole Fortuin

Just days after making her on-screen debut fans are already raving about Nicole Fortuin's character‚ Pam on Generations: The Legacy‚ but she doesn't want to be seen as a replacement for those who are leaving the show.

Nicole joined the show at around the same time it was announced that actress Thuli Phongolo was leaving. Thuli plays the role of Namhla on the show.

The pair's characters have been compared to each other by fans but Nicole said she wanted to carve her own path.

"I heard people saying that we are similar but it never crossed my mind. I met her on set but after hearing it from people I could see it. I don't think that I am replacing her. The characters' stories are completely different."

Nicole may be fairly unknown to most local audiences but the star has worked on several international productions including A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits and another upcoming show on French broadcaster Canal + about a con-artist.