Mashaba in trouble with Human Rights Commission over ebola claim

Rights body is gunning for Herman Mashaba over his controversial comments about ebola.

Mashaba yesterday apologised for his "insensitive" comments following his "citizen's arrest" of an undocumented foreign national transporting cow heads in a trolley in the Johannesburg CBD.

On Monday, Mashaba faced a backlash for tweeting about his citizen's arrest.

In response to the outcry by Twitter users, the mayor then tweeted: "We are [not] going to sit back and allow people like you to bring us ebolas in the name of small business. Health of our people first..."