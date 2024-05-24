History beckons if Shalulile scores vs Citizens

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile may not be in the Golden Boot race this season after winning the award in the past two seasons, but a goal against Cape Town City would see him achieve a momentous feat.
Currently on nine league goals in the DStv Premiership, Shalulile would only be the second player in the PSL history, after SuperSport United's Bradley Grobler, to net 10 or more goals in the local league in five different seasons, should he score in Sundowns' last league game of the season against Cape Town City at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, where they'll also be presented with their trophy, tomorrow (3pm).
Shalulile has been in red-hot form in recent weeks, scoring three goals in Sundowns' last five league games, having had a torrid few months where goals weren't forthcoming.
Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena gave a sense he always knew Shalulile would find his mojo back.
“Peter is a very special [player]... I know and I have said this before that a lot of people can give up on Peter Shalulile but I will never give up on Peter Shalulile, there is no chance!
“In fact, I will never give up on any of these players because they will never give up on me,'' Mokwena said after their 1-all draw against Galaxy, where Shalulile's late goal saw them avoid what would've been their first league loss this term, at Mbombela Stadium, midweek.
“I am very proud and I am happy for Peter, I am happy for the group of these players, and I am extremely grateful and I appreciate their efforts. They are an amazing group.”
Shalulile's stats in the league in the past four seasons (all for Downs unless stated)
2019/20: 16 goals from 30 games (Highlands Park)
20/21: 15 goals from 25 games
21/22: 23 goals from 30 games
22/23: 12 goals from 21 games
Grobler's stats of 10 or more goals in five different seasons
2010/11: 13 goals from 24 games
2019/20: 14 goals in 27 games
2020/21: 16 goals in 26 games
2022/23: 10 goals in 28 matches
This season: Currently on 11 goals from 26 games
