Still, at R371,000, the Elevate Comfort is still more expensive than rivals such as the Suzuki Grand Vitara 1.5 GL – which also beats the Honda in the equipment department, including where the number of airbags is concerned. The Suzuki has six.
Honda includes a five-year/200,000km warranty and four-year/60,000km service plan.
Visually, the Elevate has plenty going for it, with an upright and confident stance, prominent stylistic features and the obligatory sprinkle of hard-wearing plastic body cladding.
Its cabin, while heavy and sombre in its black colour scheme, does appear rather well-assembled, with materials that convey a sense of durability, if not outright plushness. The seats are upholstered in a robust fabric which gives the impression it would tackle many years of ingress, egress and the occasional spill, without wearing to threads.
On the safety front – in addition to dual front airbags – the Elevate has electronic stability control, anti-lock brakes and rear ISOFIX mounting points.
Other standard bits comprise a reverse camera, touch-operated infotainment system, LED headlamps, keyless entry, keyless start, two front USB ports and manual air-conditioning.
Driving the base Elevate reveals that despite its budget-orientation; the on-road substance Honda models are known for, remains firmly intact.
My test with the Elevate included plenty of stop-go traffic driving, as well as a red-eye airport run on the freeway. Its cruising manners are good, with a steady feel and a reasonably quiet cabin. Ride quality on its 215/60/16 wheels is comfortable, supported by 199mm ground clearance, suited to dirt road encounters.
REVIEW | Base Honda Elevate trims the frills
At the beginning of the year Honda gained a needed volume seller in the form of the Elevate crossover.
Imported from India, the Japanese model plays in a hotly contested space. We sampled it briefly at its national introduction in Cape Town, where we drove the top-grade Elegance version, coming in at R430,800.
Last week we spent time in evaluation with the more attainable base offering, the Comfort, which costs R371,000. The Elevate range uses a 1.5-litre petrol motor, normally-aspirated, with four cylinders. This serves 89kW and 145Nm.
Where the Comfort and Elegance differ in the powertrain department, is that the latter is equipped with a continuously-variable transmission (CVT); versus the former with a conventional manual gearbox.
Honda is known for making manual gearboxes with a sense of precision and that does not only apply to performance cars like the Civic Type R.
Even the six-speed unit in this Elevate has a very direct, assuredly weighted feel, boasting surprisingly short throws and a wonderfully defined shift pattern.
It makes for easy extraction of the output on offer. In sixth gear the motor can wind out much higher than anticipated, prompting the driver to keep speeds at or below 120km/h.
Of course, as this is the base model, you should prepare for certain omissions. You do not get leatherette upholstery, or a leatherette-trimmed steering wheel, the gauges are analogue, there is no cruise control, the wheels are of the steel variety with plastic covers and the airbag count is an unremarkable two. Those deletions result in a R59,800 saving.
The Elevate is deceptively roomy. Though it falls into the compact crossover genre, its dimensions are quite generous. Length is 4,312mm, height is 1,650mm and width is 1,790mm.
Its 4,58l boot lays claim to being among the best in class. Honda has a decent package with the Elevate, even in base trim. Though it omits certain creature comforts – and most disappointingly has only two airbags – the core substance associated with build quality and road manners is something to be impressed by.
That said, many consumers are not going to be convinced by the pricing of the vehicle, which is on the high side, especially when there is no shortage of compelling alternatives in the market.
