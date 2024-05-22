Miss SA picks diverse crop of young women for their top 30

This year’s top 30 hopefuls range from a medical student to graduates, teachers and a choreographer.
They are Andrea Morrison, Danae Kukard, Demoivre “Nolo Dee” Bjalane, Denechia Lowings, Felicia Bajomo, Janeke van Tonder, Johaneske Pelzer, Kayla Wagg, Kaylan Zeelie, Kebalepile Ramafoko, Kirsten Khan, Layla Zoubair, Lebohang Khoza, Lethaukuthula Maseko, Madri van Jaarsveld, Naledi Matlakala, Nobuhle Langa, Nokulunga Zungu, Nolene Spink, Onalenna Constantin, Palesa Lombard, Reinette Potgieter, Shané Maloney, Sherry Wang, Sinenhlanhla Mthethwa and Taahira Katz.
The public can vote for their favourites on the Miss SA app from today until May 29. The finalist will be introduced in the six-part reality Crown Chasers starting on S3 on June 29.
Image: Supplied
Mia le Roux, with profound hearing loss, is one of the diverse crop of young women making up the top 30 for this year’s Miss SA.
Revealed on Wednesday evening, Gauteng leads the pack with 14 of the hopefuls coming from the province – Soweto and Tshwane are right on top.
KwaZulu-Natal follows with four, while Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga are tied third with three contestants each. Limpopo and North West have two participants each with Free State and Western Cape completing the top 30 by scoring one contestant each.
Le Roux was diagnosed with profound hearing loss when she was a year old. The 28-year-old was born in Sasolburg, in Free State, but was raised in Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape. She is a marketing manager and model, while studying BCom marketing part-time.
“I have decided to enter Miss South Africa 2024 as I have noticed the titleholders have made incredible progress in terms of inclusivity and redefining what beauty means,” she said.
“I believe I deserve to win the title as I embody resilience, strength and the ubuntu spirit within South Africa. As a deaf woman with a cochlear implant, I represent a community that often goes unheard.
Image: Supplied
“I am here to prove that, despite being differently-abled, it has not affected me in terms of what I am capable of. My journey is a testament to the power of dreams and determination we all possess.”
Nompumelelo Maduna, 28, from Rockville in Soweto is a marketer and completing her Master’s degree at the University of Johannesburg. Maduna made the top three in 2019 when Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss SA and later Miss Universe. She is also a saxophonist.
Image: Supplied
“This is a platform that aligns with my purpose of empowering women to have access to opportunities and it inspires hope in delivering change within communities in which we live. That is why I decided to enter again as it is my mandate to apply continuous efforts in advancing women in my country and this platform will amplify this responsibility,” she said.
“I believe I deserve this tittle as my experiences have shaped me into a resilient, empathetic individual who is dedicated to making a difference by being a beacon of hope and change agent. I am ready to step into this role.”
Miss Soweto 2021 runner-up Ontshiametse Tlhopane, 23, from Protea Glen also made the cut. Netball player and model Chidimma Adetshina, 23, is also from Soweto.
Image: Supplied
