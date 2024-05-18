There is another battle brewing in the middle of the table as Kaizer Chiefs, who were held to a 0-0 draw by Polokwane City at FNB Stadium, AmaZulu, Polokwane, Chippa United and Golden Arrows could still make the top eight.
Sundowns march on as race for second spot between Stellenbosch and Pirates goes to the wire
Image: Bothma/BackpagePix
The race for a place in next season’s Champions League will be decided on the last day of the DStv Premiership season on Saturday with Stellenbosch enjoying a slight numerical and psychological advantage.
Stellenbosch lost 1-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town in a match where the Brazilians finally broke the long-standing record for the most points in a 16-team league.
Sundowns' win, that was secured through a second-half goal from Lesiba Nku, has left the Brazilians on 72 points and they are on course to go the entire season without defeat with two matches remaining against TS Galaxy and Cape Town City.
Though Stellies lost to Sundowns, they maintained their second spot with 50 points as third-placed Orlando Pirates also dropped points with a 1-0 loss to TS Galaxy and the Buccaneers go into the last day of the season with their fate not in their own hands.
If Stellenbosch win their last match against Richards Bay they will earn the right to join Sundowns as South Africa's representatives in the Champions League.
Stellies, Downs chase different targets
There is another battle brewing in the middle of the table as Kaizer Chiefs, who were held to a 0-0 draw by Polokwane City at FNB Stadium, AmaZulu, Polokwane, Chippa United and Golden Arrows could still make the top eight.
In their share of the spoils with Polokwane, Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson introduced veteran Itumeleng Khune who was being honoured by the club for his 25 years' service.
Amakhosi currently occupy the eighth spot but they may be overtaken next weekend if they fail to get points against already relegated Cape Town Spurs.
At the bottom of the table, Richards Bay will go into the last match of the season having to beat Stellenbosch and hope that Royal AM lose to Moroka Swallows to survive the promotional play-offs.
Another significant development of the penultimate round of fixtures was that TS Galaxy have moved to fourth and Swallows, though they lost 2-0 to SuperSport, are safe after Royal AM and Richards Bay dropped points.
In their match against Stellenbosch, Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena made five changes to the team that beat Royal AM 2-0 during the week in Durban.
Between the poles, Mokwena brought back goalkeeper Ronwen Williams for Denis Onyango and elsewhere Rovaldo Coetzee replaced Mothobi Mvala and Marcelo Allende was introduced for Sphelele Mkhulise.
Downs trio deserve Footballer of the Season gong – Rulani
Captain Themba Zwane was recalled to the starting line-up to replace Neo Maema, who has had a difficult campaign with limited opportunities, while Thembinkosi Lorch took the place of Tashreeq Matthews.
Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker went with his tried and tested team comprising players like goalkeeper Sage Stephens, Ismael Toure, Thabo Moloisane, Fawaz Basadien, Jayden Adams, Devid Titus and Iqraam Rayners.
Stephens denied Sundowns the opener on the half-hour mark when he produced a diving save to deny Peter Shalulile from close range after he received a telling pass from Lorch on the left flank.
A few minutes later, Stellies were awarded a penalty by referee Philanngenkosi Khumalo who adjudged Bathusi Aubaas to have brought down Rayners in the box but the home side failed to capitalise as Williams made the save.
Rayners showed nerves of steel as he stood up to take the spot-kick but he was denied by Williams who dived the right way to keep the scoreline at 0-0 but Nku produced the decisive moment with the only goal of the match after 66 minutes.
