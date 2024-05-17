At some point, the pupil said she told Mnkwanyana that she loved him. After a while, the conversation took a different turn – it became sexual.
Council recommends educator's dismissal
Teacher guilty of trading nude pics with pupil
Labour council recommends educator's axing
The Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) has recommended that a KwaZulu-Natal teacher be fired for asking a grade 11 pupil to send him naked pictures of herself and for also making a video call showing the child his private parts.
After the child's aunt found what had transpired, the teacher – a Mr Mnkwanyana – denied that he was involved in an inappropriate relationship with the pupil.
He said he did not have WhatsApp and that someone could have hacked his phone to frame him because he used to leave his phone unattended in the staff room.
However, the arbitrator, R Shanker, said Mnkwanyana had indeed communicated via WhatsApp with the child, lured her into sending pictures of her naked body and also exposed his private parts to her.
The events happened in 2022 at the time Mnkwanyana was the pupil's English teacher.
During the hearing held by the ELRC, the pupil testified that she and her classmates started communicating with Mnkwanyana via WhatsApp when they needed some corrections made to their work.
She and Mnkwanyana thereafter communicated on WhatsApp outside of the classroom for quite some time.
During those interactions, the teacher told her he had feelings for her, loved her and also asked if she was in a relationship with anyone.
At some point, the pupil said she told Mnkwanyana that she loved him. After a while, the conversation took a different turn – it became sexual.
The child said Mnkwanyana requested nude pictures, which she shared with him. He again requested nude pictures one morning but she had already dressed up and said she will send them later. She then shared about two or three of nude pictures with him.
"The nude pictures were of her full body including her breasts and private parts. He said that the pictures were beautiful. She asked him for his nude pictures as well. He did not want to share a photo because he said that he wanted her to see it 'live'.
"He showed her his [private parts] on a video call and she responded by saying how big it was. That’s when her aunt found out," said Shanker.
In his testimony, the child's father said he was very hurt when he saw the messages because he was not expecting a teacher to be communicating with a pupil in that way. He was also worried that the pictures could be leaked on social media and damage the child.
He said he had reported the matter to the principal and Mnkwanyana called him, asking him to drop the case and resolve the matter.
The teacher testified that he was confused when allegations were brought before him and did not remember speaking to the child at the time he was accused of. He also said it could have been his brother who had used his phone; later he also said it could have been someone who wanted to frame him.
Shanker found that the misconduct Mnkwanyana committed was of a sexual nature and very serious. "The misconduct is regarded as serious misconduct for which dismissal is a mandatory sanction, irrespective of any mitigating factors.
"Given the nature of the sexual misconduct involving a vulnerable learner, I find that Mnkwanyana is unsuitable to work with children in terms of section 120 of the Children’s Act," said Shanker.
