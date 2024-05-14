Soccer

Tinkler aims to finish season on a high

City seek to secure top 8 place

14 May 2024 - 12:38
Neville Khoza Journalist
Eric Tinkler, head coach of Cape Town City.
Eric Tinkler, head coach of Cape Town City.
Image: BackpagePix

With two matches remaining in the DStv Premiership, Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler is targeting their next game against Richards Bay to try and cement their place in the top 8.

The Citizens' remaining matches are against Bay and Mamelodi Sundowns and with their place in the top 8 not yet confirmed, Tinkler said they need to get maximum points against the Natal Rich Boyz at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday before they face Masandawana in their last fixture.

Tinkler's charges are seventh on the log table with 39 points, four ahead of ninth-place Polokwane City and eighth-placed Kaizer Chiefs, who are both tied on 35 points.

"I think the next game is Richards Bay. We want to make sure that we secure that top 8 position. Then let's go to that game against Sundowns with the belief that we can go there and take something away from them," Tinkler told the media after his side played to a 1-1 draw with TS Galaxy on Sunday at home.

"A year before last, when we played them [Sundowns] in the last game of the season, we had to basically hand over the trophy. We lost 1-0 and hopefully, this time we can turn it around.

"Any team in this league is beatable. We saw that at the weekend. Stellenbosch after the unbelievable run they had, they really looked good and there you go ... they lost to Moroka Swallows.

"Everyone was talking about [Orlando] Pirates finishing second and they ended up losing to Richards Bay. I think everybody is beatable on the day, including Sundowns."

With Bay, who are second from the bottom, two points behind Royal AM in the fight to avoid the playoff spot, Tinkler feels the Natal Rich Boyz will be highly motivated after their win against Pirates in Orlando on Saturday. 

"Richards Bay will come here thinking they can avoid the playoffs. They are fighting with Royal AM, who will play Sundowns again [tonight at Harry Gwala Stadium], so they will come here with a lot of hope that they can avoid that playoff spot.

"It is not going to be easy unless Royal AM does a miracle against Sundowns and beat them."

Fixtures

Tonight: Royal v Sundowns, Harry Gwala (7.30pm)

Saturday: All matches will start at 3pm: Royal v Chippa, Harry Gwala; Chiefs v Polokwane, FNB; Stellenbosch v Sundowns, Danie Craven; Galaxy v Pirates, Mbombela; Arrows v Spurs, Mpumalanga; SuperSport v Swallows, Lucas Moripe; CPT City v Bay, Cape Town; Sekhukhune v AmaZulu, Peter Mokaba.

Baroka nervous as playoff spot beckons

Baroka coach Dan Malesela has revealed that they are finding it difficult to contain anxiety as they push to secure a spot in the promotional ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Maduka unfazed as he faces 'invincible' Downs

Despite losing 1-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday in the DStv Premiership match, Royal AM coach John Maduka says they are positive of doing well in ...
Sport
11 hours ago

Chiefs to play last two games 'like cup finals'

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson has promised they'll take their remaining two league matches as cup finals as they push for a top 8 finish.
Sport
11 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Message of thanks and relief from George building collapse survivor
CCTV captures moment George building collapses, panic ensues