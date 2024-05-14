Baroka nervous as playoff spot beckons

Baroka coach Dan Malesela has revealed that they are finding it difficult to contain anxiety as they push to secure a spot in the promotional playoffs.
Baroka netted in the 90th minute, via Khomotjo Lekoloane, to salvage a 1-all draw against fellow playoffs hopeful JDR at home on Saturday. Third-placed Bakgaga face second-placed University of Pretoria on the final day of the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) season on Sunday.
"We are trying to reduce the anxiety but it's a natural thing that it's not easy to get rid of,'' Malesela said.
"Dance", as Malesela is affectionately known in football circles, admitted that conceding first always worries him as teams deploy ultra defensive approaches every time they manage to score first against them, suggesting he was fearing the worst against JDR as well.
"Every time we concede a goal first, I get really worried because it becomes a struggle. I almost know what's going to happen whenever we concede first... we always then have to break a very stubborn defence of opponents which was the case today,'' Malesela said.
"At the same time, you can't begin to falter the efforts of these boys. They showed me when we went to Upington, where we were a goal down and fought very hard to make sure we ended up winning the game. This is why we are here... the character they've developed is what brought us here.''
Malesela expects their all-important clash against AmaTuks to be "interesting", urging his boys to be disciplined as he feels they lacked that against JDR.
"Let the last game be interesting as well. It's going to be very tough, more so because we are travelling but we know how to manage these things. What will be required from us is discipline on the day,'' Malesela said.
"I think we lost a little bit of our discipline today when the first goal was scored... the centre-backs were too far apart from each other and the instruction was always to contain Nxumalo."
Results
Baroka 1-1 JDR; Venda 1-0 Milford; Maritzburg 0-0 Rovers; Lions 2-0 Leopards; La Masia 0-1 Marumo; Casric 2-2 Magesi; Callies 1-1 AmaTuks; Orbit 1-2 Upington.
Baroka nervous as playoff spot beckons
Last game against AmaTuks like a final
Image: Philip Maeta
