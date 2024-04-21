Chiefs’ nightmare slide continues with third loss on the trot against Bay

Struggling Kaizer Chiefs suffered their third successive DStv Premiership defeat, 1-0 at the hands of relegation-threatened Richards Bay FC at King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday, severely endangering their chances of finishing in the top eight.

Bay skipper Simphiwe Mcineka scored the only goal in the 64th minute to sink Chiefs, who went to their fifth match without a win, four of those losses. The defeat also elbowed Amakhosi from eighth to 10th.

The win saw second-last-placed Bay move to 20 points, six behind third-last Moroka Swallows, boosting the KwaZulu-Natal team's chances of escaping relegation. They are eight points above last-placed Cape Town Spurs in last place.

Amakhosi were the better team in the first half but indecisiveness proved their undoing in the final third.

The first real chance of the game fell to Mduduzi Shabalala in the 16th minute as he was one-versus0one with Bay goalkeeper Salim Magoola. The Ugandan international smartly used his leg to thwart Shabalala's effort.