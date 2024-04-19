Matsatsantsa a Pitori will need to watch him as he could hurt their leaky defence, which has conceded 17 goals in 12 matches across all competitions this season.
Hunt optimistic they will finish well in league
Matsatsantsa welcome tricky Chippa amid poor run
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
SuperSport United's search for a first win in the DStv Premiership this year will continue when they host tricky Chippa United at Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow at 8pm.
The Tshwane side has gone eight matches without a win since December when they beat Orlando Pirates and have a mountain to climb in their hope to finish in the top three on the log standings.
On Wednesday, their poor run continued when they played to a 1-1 draw with Polokwane City at Lucas Moripe. They now occupy fifth spot on the log standings.
They will face a Chippa side who are highly motivated following their three successive victories – twice in the league and in the Nedbank Cup, where they are in the semifinal.
In those matches, the Chilli Boys have not conceded a goal, scoring six in the process and will come into this game eager to continue with that impressive run.
Co-coaches Thabo September and Kwanele Kopo have brought stability in defence and they also managed to get the best from striker Bienvenu Eva Nga, who has scored three goals and provided two assists in nine matches since he joined them from Pirates in January.
Goss predicts end of dry spell by SuperSport
Matsatsantsa a Pitori will need to watch him as he could hurt their leaky defence, which has conceded 17 goals in 12 matches across all competitions this season.
SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt admitted to being frustrated by their poor run but remains optimistic that they will finish stronger with seven matches left.
"It's frustrating. What can you do? It is football, it is disappointing," Hunt said after the match. I think we are doing brilliantly. We had a bad game on Saturday [against Stellenbosch, losing 4-0]. I think before that, we did very well with the squad of players.
"Young players have come in and they have to learn on the job. So, I think we have done very well, we had a bad cup, yes, we accept that. But we played against a very experienced side on Saturday. We will get better, there is no doubt about it.
"We will finish well. We still have seven games left. That's a lot of matches remaining, [we're] guaranteed of finishing well."
Hunt will be without goalkeeper Ricardo Goss, who was shown a straight red card in their match against Polokwane and was replaced by Washington Arubi.
