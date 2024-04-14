Mamelodi Sundowns were handed a difficult draw as they will travel to Cape Town to face Stellenbosch in the Nedbank Cup semifinal at Danie Craven Stadium.
The draw for the semifinal was conducted after Chippa United beat TS Galaxy 2-0 at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday to reach this stage.
Stellenbosch, who are unbeaten in 21 matches across all competitions dumped Sundowns in the quarterfinal of this competition last year and will look for a repeat again. Sundowns reached the semifinal after they beat University of Pretoria 4-3 on penalties at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday, while Stellies thumped SuperSport United 4-0 at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday.
The other semifinal will see Chippa United host Orlando Pirates at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. Chippa reached the semifinal after they beat Galaxy 2-0 on Sunday.
The final for the Nedbank Cup will take place at Mbombela Stadium after the PSL announced the draw.
The dates and venues for the semifinals will be announced in due course by the league.
Downs to face Stellies in Nedbank Cup semis
Image: Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns were handed a difficult draw as they will travel to Cape Town to face Stellenbosch in the Nedbank Cup semifinal at Danie Craven Stadium.
The draw for the semifinal was conducted after Chippa United beat TS Galaxy 2-0 at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday to reach this stage.
Stellenbosch, who are unbeaten in 21 matches across all competitions dumped Sundowns in the quarterfinal of this competition last year and will look for a repeat again. Sundowns reached the semifinal after they beat University of Pretoria 4-3 on penalties at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday, while Stellies thumped SuperSport United 4-0 at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday.
The other semifinal will see Chippa United host Orlando Pirates at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. Chippa reached the semifinal after they beat Galaxy 2-0 on Sunday.
The final for the Nedbank Cup will take place at Mbombela Stadium after the PSL announced the draw.
The dates and venues for the semifinals will be announced in due course by the league.
AmaTuks hope to succeed where Premiership teams failed
Usuthu plan to thwart Bucs' Mabasa
Rulani warns quadruple won't be easy
Who will be PSL footballer of the year?
Friends, family pay tribute to ‘unique’ Fleurs
Ramovic credits winning mentality for Galaxy's form
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos