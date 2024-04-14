×

Soccer

Downs to face Stellies in Nedbank Cup semis

14 April 2024 - 18:00
Neville Khoza Journalist
Mamelodi Sundowns celebrate their victory during the Nedbank Cup, Quarter Final match between University of Pretoria and Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium on April 12, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Mamelodi Sundowns celebrate their victory during the Nedbank Cup, Quarter Final match between University of Pretoria and Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium on April 12, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns were handed a difficult draw as they will travel to Cape Town to face Stellenbosch in the Nedbank Cup semifinal at Danie Craven Stadium.

The draw for the semifinal was conducted after Chippa United beat TS Galaxy 2-0 at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday to reach this stage.

Stellenbosch, who are unbeaten in 21 matches across all competitions dumped Sundowns in the quarterfinal of this competition last year and will look for a repeat again. Sundowns reached the semifinal after they beat University of Pretoria 4-3 on penalties at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday, while Stellies thumped SuperSport United 4-0 at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday.

The other semifinal will see Chippa United host Orlando Pirates at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. Chippa reached the semifinal after they beat Galaxy 2-0 on Sunday.

The final for the Nedbank Cup will take place at Mbombela Stadium after the PSL announced the draw.

The dates and venues for the semifinals will be announced in due course by the league.

