Rulani warns quadruple won't be easy
Immediate focus on AmaTuks in Nedbank Cup
Image: Veli Nhlapo
While history beckons for Mamelodi Sundowns to clinch a quadruple this season, coach Rulani Mokwena admitted that they are thinking about the possibility, but winning four trophies is not guaranteed.
Sundowns have set high standards in recent years, and winning one trophy will not meet expectations. They have already clinched the African Football League (AFL) and are on course to win their seventh successive DStv Premiership title.
They are also in the semifinal of the CAF Champions League and the quarterfinal of the Nedbank Cup, where they will face the University of Pretoria at Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow (7pm).
Mokwena said they will give it a go as they have a chance to do so this season as they are still part of all the remaining trophies.
"Who has done it before? As much as we want to do it and as much as we think about the possibility of doing it, but for sure, it's a very difficult task," Mokwena told the media during the Nedbank Cup press conference yesterday ahead of their match against AmaTuks.
"And you have to think who has done it before. As a youngster, I was probably not even thinking about coaching at that time and I remember Muhsin Ertugral's Kaizer Chiefs with Operation Vat Alles (in 2001).
"And even then, they didn't win the league and they had such a good side playing such good football, and I think the Confederation Cup was still called Mandela Cup and they were such a good side.
"That already tells you how difficult it is trying to win every single trophy. We have to go game-by-game and try to establish ourselves in every competition and put ourselves in the next round of every tournament."
Sundowns remain unbeaten in the league and Mokwena added that they plan to continue to better the standards set before in the club.
"We want to try and leave the jersey better than we found it. The level is very high. Under the previous coach [Pitso Mosimane], the group was extremely more relentless than we are," he said.
"There is a points tally that no one has broken [71]. We tried last season and we fell one point short. We've not won the Champions League yet. We have to try to serve this club with dignity and pride."
