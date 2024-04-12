AmaTuks hope to succeed where Premiership teams failed

With Mamelodi Sundowns looking invincible as they remain unbeaten in the DStv Premiership, University of Pretoria coach Tlisane Motaung is bracing himself for the challenge of coming up against the best team in the country when they meet in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal at Lucas Moripe Stadium tonight (7pm).
Sundowns have been in a dominant mood this season but that is not a concern for Motaung, who urged his players to approach the match without pressure as they have nothing to lose.
AmaTuks are the only remaining team from the lower division and getting a victory against Sundowns would be a big upset in SA football in this competition this season.
“It’s going to be a difficult one playing against a team that has not lost a match this season [in the league]. We are aware, players are aware and everyone is aware,” Motaung told the media.
“At the end of the day, it is business. We have to go there and compete more than anything to make sure that we learn as much as possible. And we assess ourselves as a team to say, do we have what it takes to compete against the best in the continent?
“And from there, we will go back and look at certain things that we need to improve or say we got what it takes depending on the results from this match.”
While Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena feels they are not at their best recently despite winning matches, Motaung insists they don’t need to be to win games.
“One thing about Sundowns, no matter how they play, they can get the results somehow. So, one has to be aware of that. They don’t have to be at their best to win matches,” he said.
“Yes, maybe the goals are not coming but they are a team that on the day they can cause damage and for us is to pay attention to those things.”
Meanwhile, Mokwena emphasised the need to respect Tuks tomorrow and that he expects a difficult challenge from them.
“The focus is to try to respect the opposition. They are a good side with a good coach. He is a coach who has earned his stripes because I remember during my youth coaching days, I would see him at Tuks training facilities coaching the juniors and the Castle League sides,” Mokwena said.
AmaTuks hope to succeed where Premiership teams failed
Motaung aiming to be the first coach to get one over Downs
Image: Lefty Shivambu
