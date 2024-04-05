Hunt eager to get United back to winning ways

"We've been drawing, and we have not won. Nothing we can do, we just have to keep on going," Hunt told the media after their 2-2 draw with Arrows. "We had so many opportunities and we didn't take them."
Ime Okon and Terrence Dzvukamanja had given SuperSport a 2-0 lead before the interval, but Lungelo Nguse and Gladwin Shitolo scored in the second half to force a draw.
That left Hunt frustrated and will hope for an improved performance against a Galaxy side who has been in great form, winning their last two matches without conceding.
SuperSport will have to be on the lookout for Galaxy striker Samir Nurkovic, who has been instrumental for the club. Nurkovic has scored seven league goals and has netted in the last two matches against Royal AM in their 3-0 win and AmaZulu in their 2-0 victory.
Fixtures
Tomorrow: Chippa v Chiefs, Buffalo City (3pm); Bay v Swallows, King Zwelithini (3pm); Pirates v Arrows, Orlando (5.30pm); Stellenbosch v Sekhukhune, Danie Craven (8pm); SuperSport v Galaxy, Lucas Moripe (8pm)
Sunday: CPT City v AmaZulu, Cape Town (3pm); Royal v Polokwane, Harry Gwala (3pm)
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt is demanding immediate response after his side let a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Golden Arrows in the DStv Premiership match at Mpumalanga Stadium on Wednesday.
The result saw SuperSport extend their winless run to five matches this year, having drawn all of them. What should be concerning for Hunt is that they conceded in all those five games, something which he will need to work on to get his side back to winning ways.
The last time Matsatsantsa a Pitori registered a victory in the league was on December 23, when they came from a goal down to beat Orlando Pirates 3-1 at Peter Mokaba Stadium.
Since then, they drew with Stellenbosch, Cape Town City, AmaZulu, Mamelodi Sundowns and Arrows and they will be desperate to end that when they host tricky TS Galaxy at Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow at 8pm.
