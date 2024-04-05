"We will do everything in order to at least finish in second position... it's our intention. We want to go to Africa next season. Arrows are next and we will fight for three points. It's going to be a tough game but I think the guys [his players], as you can imagine, are not happy in the locker room because many things happened on the field today [referring to a few referee's decisions that went against them]."
Pirates finished the game with 10 men after Nkosinathi Sibisi was sent off for dissent in the 96th minute. The Sea Robbers also saw what would have been a winning goal ruled out for offside two minutes before the hour mark. Replays showed that Thalente Mbatha was onside when he scored the goal.
There was also a penalty shout by the Buccaneers that referee Michael Mosemeng didn't entertain. Riveiro still emphasised that discussing dubious officiating would be pointless for him.
"The referees are not camping with us and they are not training with us during the week. Our energy must be on our players playing football... we need to help them play good football. Luckily, we have the journalists to analyse and find conclusions... to maybe shed some light [on controversial referees' decisions],'' Riveiro said.
Riveiro foresees tough run-in for second spot
Bucs coach bemoans state of refs as Arrows visit Orlando Stadium
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has predicted that the race for second spot will go down to the wire, expecting his troops to return to winning ways against Golden Arrows to boost their chances of finishing second.
Pirates, who were held to a 1-all draw by Moroka Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium on Wednesday, host a rejuvenated Arrows side at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (5.30pm). Occupying the fourth spot and level on points with Sekhukhune United in the third slot, the Sea Robbers are four points behind second-placed Stellenbosch, who have a game in hand.
"The run-in for second position is going to be tough this season. There's different candidates who are in very good form with the ambition to be there, so it's going to be an entertaining fight and probably it's going to be decided in the last games of the season,'' Riveiro said.
'Dance' confident Baroka can secure PSL spot
"We will do everything in order to at least finish in second position... it's our intention. We want to go to Africa next season. Arrows are next and we will fight for three points. It's going to be a tough game but I think the guys [his players], as you can imagine, are not happy in the locker room because many things happened on the field today [referring to a few referee's decisions that went against them]."
Pirates finished the game with 10 men after Nkosinathi Sibisi was sent off for dissent in the 96th minute. The Sea Robbers also saw what would have been a winning goal ruled out for offside two minutes before the hour mark. Replays showed that Thalente Mbatha was onside when he scored the goal.
There was also a penalty shout by the Buccaneers that referee Michael Mosemeng didn't entertain. Riveiro still emphasised that discussing dubious officiating would be pointless for him.
"The referees are not camping with us and they are not training with us during the week. Our energy must be on our players playing football... we need to help them play good football. Luckily, we have the journalists to analyse and find conclusions... to maybe shed some light [on controversial referees' decisions],'' Riveiro said.
Chiefs clash to go on despite Fleurs' tragedy
Veteran Matlou itches for last hurray at the Paris Olympics
Downs learnt from last year CAF flop - Rulani
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos