×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

'Dance' confident Baroka can secure PSL spot

Buoyant Bakgaga take fight to Black Leopards

05 April 2024 - 08:45
Neville Khoza Journalist
Khomotjo Lekoloane of Baroka FC and Mcedi Vandala of Magesi FC during the Motsepe Foundation Championship match.
Khomotjo Lekoloane of Baroka FC and Mcedi Vandala of Magesi FC during the Motsepe Foundation Championship match.
Image: Philip Maeta

Baroka coach Dan Malesela has urged his side to build on their hard-fought 2-1 victory over Orbit College when they visit Black Leopards in the Motsepe Foundation Championship Limpopo derby at Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

Malesela said they have put themselves in a position where they have to rely on other results from other teams to do them a favour in the race for promotion to the DStv Premiership next season.

Bakgaga are currently fourth on the log table with 34 points, six behind leaders Magesi with eight games remaining this season.

The win against Orbit on Wednesday at home ended their two successive defeats and Malesela said they need to continue collecting points now.

"We just have to keep on collecting and see what happens because we have put ourselves in a situation where we have to rely on other people. It's a truth to help us with catching up," Malesela told the media.

Mosimane 'humbled' by honorary doctorate from University of Johannesburg

One of Africa's most decorated football coaches, Pitso Mosimane, has admitted that even with his achievements, he never in his wildest dreams ...
Sport
1 week ago

"Otherwise, if we didn't get that assistance, we won't catch up. [It was a] very tense match against Orbit. I think we are also doing an injustice for ourselves, every time we concede one goal and all of that.

"And very soft goals, but I think the changes we made helped us get back to the game. There was a little bit of tension from some of our players and you can understand, because they come from a break and coming into this big match, it's always going to be tough and testing.

"But I'm happy with the effort the boys gave in the match and I'm happy with the awareness of what is required when things are difficult.

Meanwhile, after dropping to third on the log table, Orbit College coach Pogiso Makhoye said all is not lost and promised they will fight until the end.

Orbit will face Magesi at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow at 3pm.

"We are still going to fight. I said to the boys that we are here in Limpopo for two cup finals and we planned for everything well. But I think the game was decided by external factors," Makhoye said.

"There is nothing much we can do. We just need to take that pain and move on and hope that the next game will be better. We need to get the boys up and get them ready for Magesi. All is not lost. We will fight until the end."

Fixtures

All matches start at 3pm.

Today: Casric v University of PTA, Solomon Mahlangu

Tomorrow: Magesi v Orbit, Old Peter Mokaba; Milford v Upington, Princess Magogo; Rovers v Venda, Isak Steyl; Lions v La Masia, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs

Sunday: Leopards v Baroka, Thohoyandou; Gallants v JDR, Lucas Moripe; Callies v Maritzburg, TUT

Zwane returns to boost Downs in must-win CAF tie

Mamelodi Sundowns will rely on Themba Zwane's impressive form to see off Young Africans when they meet in the second leg of their CAF Champions ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Chiefs clash to go on despite Fleurs' tragedy

Kaizer Chiefs' game against Chippa United will go ahead tomorrow despite Amakhosi mourning the tragic passing of their defender Luke Fleurs. The ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Veteran Matlou itches for last hurray at the Paris Olympics

Banyana Banyana stalwart Noko Matlou, 38, has vowed to give her all to make sure she doesn't miss a chance to get her Olympics swansong in Paris this ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Downs learnt from last year CAF flop - Rulani

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is counting on the experience of playing in the CAF Champions League knockout stage to see off Young Africans ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack