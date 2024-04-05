"Otherwise, if we didn't get that assistance, we won't catch up. [It was a] very tense match against Orbit. I think we are also doing an injustice for ourselves, every time we concede one goal and all of that.
"And very soft goals, but I think the changes we made helped us get back to the game. There was a little bit of tension from some of our players and you can understand, because they come from a break and coming into this big match, it's always going to be tough and testing.
"But I'm happy with the effort the boys gave in the match and I'm happy with the awareness of what is required when things are difficult.
Meanwhile, after dropping to third on the log table, Orbit College coach Pogiso Makhoye said all is not lost and promised they will fight until the end.
Orbit will face Magesi at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow at 3pm.
"We are still going to fight. I said to the boys that we are here in Limpopo for two cup finals and we planned for everything well. But I think the game was decided by external factors," Makhoye said.
"There is nothing much we can do. We just need to take that pain and move on and hope that the next game will be better. We need to get the boys up and get them ready for Magesi. All is not lost. We will fight until the end."
Fixtures
All matches start at 3pm.
Today: Casric v University of PTA, Solomon Mahlangu
Tomorrow: Magesi v Orbit, Old Peter Mokaba; Milford v Upington, Princess Magogo; Rovers v Venda, Isak Steyl; Lions v La Masia, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs
Sunday: Leopards v Baroka, Thohoyandou; Gallants v JDR, Lucas Moripe; Callies v Maritzburg, TUT
'Dance' confident Baroka can secure PSL spot
Buoyant Bakgaga take fight to Black Leopards
Image: Philip Maeta
Baroka coach Dan Malesela has urged his side to build on their hard-fought 2-1 victory over Orbit College when they visit Black Leopards in the Motsepe Foundation Championship Limpopo derby at Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
Malesela said they have put themselves in a position where they have to rely on other results from other teams to do them a favour in the race for promotion to the DStv Premiership next season.
Bakgaga are currently fourth on the log table with 34 points, six behind leaders Magesi with eight games remaining this season.
The win against Orbit on Wednesday at home ended their two successive defeats and Malesela said they need to continue collecting points now.
"We just have to keep on collecting and see what happens because we have put ourselves in a situation where we have to rely on other people. It's a truth to help us with catching up," Malesela told the media.
Mosimane 'humbled' by honorary doctorate from University of Johannesburg
"Otherwise, if we didn't get that assistance, we won't catch up. [It was a] very tense match against Orbit. I think we are also doing an injustice for ourselves, every time we concede one goal and all of that.
"And very soft goals, but I think the changes we made helped us get back to the game. There was a little bit of tension from some of our players and you can understand, because they come from a break and coming into this big match, it's always going to be tough and testing.
"But I'm happy with the effort the boys gave in the match and I'm happy with the awareness of what is required when things are difficult.
Meanwhile, after dropping to third on the log table, Orbit College coach Pogiso Makhoye said all is not lost and promised they will fight until the end.
Orbit will face Magesi at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow at 3pm.
"We are still going to fight. I said to the boys that we are here in Limpopo for two cup finals and we planned for everything well. But I think the game was decided by external factors," Makhoye said.
"There is nothing much we can do. We just need to take that pain and move on and hope that the next game will be better. We need to get the boys up and get them ready for Magesi. All is not lost. We will fight until the end."
Fixtures
All matches start at 3pm.
Today: Casric v University of PTA, Solomon Mahlangu
Tomorrow: Magesi v Orbit, Old Peter Mokaba; Milford v Upington, Princess Magogo; Rovers v Venda, Isak Steyl; Lions v La Masia, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs
Sunday: Leopards v Baroka, Thohoyandou; Gallants v JDR, Lucas Moripe; Callies v Maritzburg, TUT
Zwane returns to boost Downs in must-win CAF tie
Chiefs clash to go on despite Fleurs' tragedy
Veteran Matlou itches for last hurray at the Paris Olympics
Downs learnt from last year CAF flop - Rulani
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos