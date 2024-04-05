Zwane, 34, is expected to play the conductor role as he has proven to be crucial in big games in the past. Should he bring his A game, the Brazilians will stand a good chance to win the match and advance to the semifinals.
Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is also expected to put together a full-strength team after he rested all his key players against Bay on Tuesday.
Players like keeper Ronwen Williams, Teboho Mokoena, Grant Kekana, Khuliso Mudau, Ribeiro Costa and Aubrey Modiba should return to the starting line-up against the Tanzanians.
Mudau said they will do their best to win the Champions League to add to the African Football League title they won last year.
“I think it is important for us to win the Champions League and everyone is ready to put up a fight again, and I just hope everything goes well,” Mudau told the media yesterday during the prematch press conference.
“It's a difficult one [against Yanga] and obviously we are playing at home and we need to make sure we grab the win.”
Zwane returns to boost Downs in must-win CAF tie
Midfield ace missed first leg in Tanzania due to suspension
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Mamelodi Sundowns will rely on Themba Zwane's impressive form to see off Young Africans when they meet in the second leg of their CAF Champions League quarterfinal clash at Loftus Versfeld tonight at 8pm.
Mshishi, who missed the first leg in Tanzania last week due to suspension, is available for selection tonight.
He should be in high confidence after his impressive performance helped Bafana Bafana draw 3-3 with Algeria at the end of March, in a friendly match where he scored a brace in Algiers' Nelson Mandela Stadium.
He was rested for Sundowns' midweek 1-0 DStv Premiership match against struggling Richards Bay in Pretoria.
With Mshishi was not available in the CAF first leg last Saturday, Sundowns clearly missed his influence as they struggled to unlock the stubborn Yanga defence.
Mokwena lauds Downs after last minute win as they shift focus to CAF
